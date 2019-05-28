Representatives from the Ed Snider and Gordie Howe Foundations announced a multi-year partnership Tuesday that will help youths who want to play hockey.
Snider was the Flyers’ co-founder and served as their chairman when he died on April 11, 2016. Howe, who died about two months after Snider, was one of the greatest players in NHL history.
The Howe Foundation will present $5,000 per season from the “Mr. Hockey” scholarship to the boys’ program of the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. It will also donate $5,000 per season from the “Mrs. Hockey” scholarship to the Snider Hockey girls’ program.
The Howe Foundation was founded by Gordie’s late wife, Colleen, who was the first-ever female sports agent. Gordie was known as “Mr. Hockey,” and Colleen as “Mrs. Hockey.”
“It is in Colleen and Gordie’s honor and memory that we offer this scholarship to continue the goal of providing help to those in need, particularly the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation,” said their son, Mark Howe, a former Flyer and a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.