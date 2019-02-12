Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin received a one-game suspension from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his high stick of Michael Raffl late in Monday’s game. Malkin received a 5-minute match penalty for the infraction. ... Joe Mauer, the longtime Minnesota Twin who retired after last season, was honored in pregame ceremonies. ... After two games in two nights and two flights, the Flyers have Wednesday off. They play a home-and-home series this weekend against Detroit – a matinee at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday and in Detroit on Sunday.