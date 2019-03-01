The Flyers took an early lead in this one. With Nick Foligno off for tripping Travis Konecny along the boards, Jake Voracek took a cross-ice pass from Claude Giroux, walked in, and wristed the puck past Bobrovsky at 3:30 of the first period for his 18th goal. It was the game’s first shot, and the Jackets didn’t get their first until almost two minutes later.