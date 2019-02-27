“I don’t think anybody expected us to be in this type of position,” right winger Jake Voracek said about a resurgence that has brought the Flyers (30-26-7) into the playoff conversation. “We still have a long way to go because we have two teams to jump by to get in the playoffs, but we have a few games against them as well. It feels good to be playing the way we are now, but the work isn’t done yet.”