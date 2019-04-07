For the first time in his eight-year career, center Sean Couturier was named the winner of the Bobby Clarke Trophy, given to the Flyers’ MVP.
Several awards were presented before the Flyers ended their disappointing season Saturday night against Carolina at the Wells Fargo Center.
The 26-year-old Couturier led the Flyers in goals (career-high 33) and he was second in points (76). A year ago, Couturier won the Pelle Lindbergh Trophy as the team’s most improved player.
For the second straight season, Couturier also was the winner of the Gene Hart Memorial Award, voted upon by the fan club and presented to the player who shows the most “heart.”
Radko Gudas, 28, won the Barry Ashbee Trophy as the team’s top defenseman. Gudas had 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) and a plus-8 rating heading into Saturday. He was also second in the NHL among defensemen with 255 hits, and he was the Flyers’ most consistent defenseman all season.
The MVP and defenseman awards are voted upon by writers and broadcasters who cover the team.
Another defenseman, Travis Sanheim, was selected as the most improved player, as voted upon by his teammates. Sanheim, 23, had a breakout season and more than tripled his offensive output from last year, when he played in 49 games.
Rookie Carter Hart won the Toyota Cup, which is based on the most points accumulated in the star-of-the-game vote during the season. Hart, 20, won the award despite playing in just 31 games after starting the season with the Phantoms.
The Yanick Dupre Class Guy Award went to defenseman Andrew MacDonald, who was late to the arena because of an illness in the family but was given the award after the first period.
In Saturday’s season finale, left winger Oskar Lindblom scored his 17th goal -- and 13th in the last 39 games -- to become the second-highest goal-scoring European rookie in Flyers history.
Only Mikael Renberg, who had 38 goals in 1993-94, scored more as a Flyers rookie from Europe.
Lindblom and Renberg are both from Sweden.
The Flyers left the ice facing a 3-1 deficit after the first 20 minutes Saturday. For the season, they were outscored, 94-63, in the first period.
Flyers defenseman Mark Friedman made his NHL debut. ... Before the finale, the Flyers were 19-17-4 at home and 18-19-4 on the road. ... Couturier had 18 goals in his last 39 games. ... Claude Giroux averaged more than a point per game for the fifth season in his standout career. ... Gudas, who hobbled off the ice after blocking a second-period slap shot, is the fifth different defenseman to win the Ashbee Trophy in the last six seasons, following Kimmo Timonen, Mark Streit, Shayne Gostisbehere, Ivan Provorov, and Gostisbehere again. ... Nolan Patrick missed the last two games because of an undisclosed injury. Patrick finished with 13 goals, 31 points, and a minus-8 rating in 72 games. That’s similar to his rookie season, when he had 13 goals, 30 points, and plus-1 rating in 73 games.