Flyers defenseman Mark Friedman made his NHL debut. ... Before the finale, the Flyers were 19-17-4 at home and 18-19-4 on the road. ... Couturier had 18 goals in his last 39 games. ... Claude Giroux averaged more than a point per game for the fifth season in his standout career. ... Gudas, who hobbled off the ice after blocking a second-period slap shot, is the fifth different defenseman to win the Ashbee Trophy in the last six seasons, following Kimmo Timonen, Mark Streit, Shayne Gostisbehere, Ivan Provorov, and Gostisbehere again. ... Nolan Patrick missed the last two games because of an undisclosed injury. Patrick finished with 13 goals, 31 points, and a minus-8 rating in 72 games. That’s similar to his rookie season, when he had 13 goals, 30 points, and plus-1 rating in 73 games.