For whatever mistakes he made, either in his player-personnel decisions or his interpersonal interaction with his coworkers, Hextall understood that. In the choice between trying to catch lightning in a bottle – like the Blues did this season, like the Flyers did in 2010 – or trying to achieve and maintain a particular level of success, Hextall pursued the latter. He created some cap flexibility and replenished the organization’s talent pool. These were necessary measures, and they took time. Now that he’s gone, it remains to be seen whether he did enough to allow the Flyers to reach that goal and whether the team’s new brain trust will follow or deviate from that approach. That’s the key question, and no matter how Craig Berube and the St. Louis Blues fare in this Stanley Cup Final, it’s a much more important one for the Flyers than who their head coach is or has been.