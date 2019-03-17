The Flyers’ power play is 0 for 14 in the last six games. … On Sunday, right winger Phil Kessel (24 goals, minus-20), will play in his 319th straight game since joining the Penguins, tying Craig Adams for the longest streak in franchise history. Overall, Kessel will have dressed in 765 consecutive games, the eighth-longest streak in NHL history. … The Flyers are 2-1 against the Penguins this season and have a 155-93-30-10 lifetime record against their arch-rivals. … In 66 career games against the Flyers, Sidney Crosby has 41 goals and 99 points. Evgeni Malkin, who is minus-24 this season, has 70 points (27-43) in 56 games against the Flyers. Crosby has a seven-game point streak against the Flyers, and he has goals in the last four games against them.