PITTSBURGH – Captain Claude Giroux, the Flyers’ leading scorer, is ill and may miss Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh.
Giroux appears to have a touch of the flu and will be a game-time decision, interim coach Scott Gordon said after Sunday’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena.
Giroux leads the Flyers in points (76), assists (56), and plus-minus rating (plus-16).
“He’s kind of the driving force behind a lot of different aspects, whether it’s the penalty kill, power play, and five-on five. Pretty much every situation runs through him,” left winger James van Riemsdyk said, “so certainly that would be a big loss if he’s not able to play tonight.”
Giroux has played in 256 straight games since February of 2016.
“Obviously when someone is unable to play, some of the other guys have to kind of expand their roles and pick up the slack a bit,” said van Riemsdyk, who had nine goals in his last 10 games.
Winger Ryan Hartman, who missed the last game with the flu, took part in the morning skate and said he was able to play Sunday. If Giroux can’t play, Justin Bailey, recalled from the AHL’s Phantoms on Saturday, would be in the lineup.
Giroux has 49 points (16-33) in 47 career games against Pittsburgh.
Carter Hart in nets
Rookie Carter Hart (2.85 GAA, .915 save percentage) will oppose the Penguins and is expected to oppose Matt Murray (2.86, .915).
Hart was understandably rusty in his last outing, a 5-2 loss (with an empty-netter) Thursday against Washington. It was his first game after missing three weeks because of an ankle injury. Hart was pulled from his previous two starts before that, allowing three goals on nine shots in both games.
Morin sits (again)
Samuel Morin, the mammoth defenseman who was the Flyers’ No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft (11th overall), is healthy but will sit out again Sunday.
After he returned to the Flyers following a brief rehab stint with Lehigh Valley last month, Morin has not played. The Flyers can’t send him back to the Phantoms because he would have to clear waivers – and he would probably be claimed by another team.
“As long as we’re in a position to still push for the playoffs (he’ll sit),” Gordon said. “Right now, he’s our eighth and he’ll stay that way unless there’s an injury.”
The Flyers are eight points out of a playoff spot with 11 games left.
If they are eliminated from playoff contention, Morin – who had knee surgery last May -- will get ice time.
“It would be in his best interest to get some games in,” Gordon said. “He’s put a lot of practice time in and obviously didn’t get much of a stint down in Lehigh with the waiver situation, but he’s responded well. He’s had all good days in practice. No repercussions.”
Getting some NHL games under his belt this season and knowing his knee will hold up “will make it easier for him for next year,” Gordon said.
The Flyers’ power play is 0 for 14 in the last six games. … On Sunday, right winger Phil Kessel (24 goals, minus-20), will play in his 319th straight game since joining the Penguins, tying Craig Adams for the longest streak in franchise history. Overall, Kessel will have dressed in 765 consecutive games, the eighth-longest streak in NHL history. … The Flyers are 2-1 against the Penguins this season and have a 155-93-30-10 lifetime record against their arch-rivals. … In 66 career games against the Flyers, Sidney Crosby has 41 goals and 99 points. Evgeni Malkin, who is minus-24 this season, has 70 points (27-43) in 56 games against the Flyers. Crosby has a seven-game point streak against the Flyers, and he has goals in the last four games against them.