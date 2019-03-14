Bailey, acquired in the deal that sent Taylor Leier to Buffalo on Jan. 17, has six goals in 16 games with the Phantoms. He has no goals in six games with the Flyers. … Laughton is on a career-best five-game point streak (three goals, two assists). … Gudas (222 hits) and Hagg (213) and first and second in the NHL, respectively, in hits among defensemen. … Giroux has 20 goals and 40 points in 39 career games against the Caps. … Ovechkin has 34 goals and 57 points in 51 career games against the Flyers, and Nicklas Backstrom has 53 points (18-35) in 43 games against Philadelphia.