In an injury that came out of left field, the Flyers announced Saturday that rookie goalie Carter Hart will be sidelined at least 10 days.
Flyers coach Scott Gordon on Friday said it was a painful decision, but that Brian Elliott would start Saturday night’s Stadium Series game against the Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field and that Hart would be the backup.
It was a surprising choice because Hart, 20, had played brilliantly and carried the Flyers back into the playoff hunt before struggling in the last two games.
After he practiced Friday night, Hart said he was disappointed not to get the start, but with the crowded schedule, he said he would be ready to help the team in upcoming games.
And then this morning, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher issued a statement, saying the goalie had a lower-body injury and would be out a “minimum” of 10 days.
In consecutive games, Hart allowed three goals on nine shots and was pulled in losses to Tampa Bay and Montreal.
Based on the time frame given by the Flyers, Hart would be unavailable for the next five games, contests against Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Columbus, New Jersey and the New York Islanders.
The Flyers are eight points out of a playoff spot with 21 games left, so each game is critical.
Cam Talbot will serve as Elliott’s backup on Saturday — if the game is played.
The NHL will give an update today at noon on whether Saturday’s 8 p.m. will be played. Weather reports are calling for a 50-to-55 percent chance of showers throughout the game.