He wasn’t himself against the Lightning, against a club that can make any goalie look like a small statue, and he was quick to dismiss the notion that fatigue played any role in his rough night. Bad game. Move on. That’s all. “I’d rather play every game,” he said. “I like playing every game.” For their own sake, the Flyers might grant him his wish. The truth of a great player is that even his worst nights show his worth, and Tuesday doesn’t change what Carter Hart will have to do to meet the demands that his own team will make of him.