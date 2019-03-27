Cliched as Hart’s answer was, he’s not completely wrong. His emergence answered, or should have answered, general manager Chuck Fletcher’s most pressing question: What will this team look like once it has a settled goaltending situation? As it turned out, the team doesn’t look much different. It’s convenient to suggest that, under Gordon, the Flyers have won more frequently because they’ve been a sounder defensive team, that they’re better coached than they were under Dave Hakstol. But according to the database Natural Stat Trick, they’ve given up more scoring chances per game under Gordon (28.2) than they did in their 31 games this season with Hakstol (25.1), and they’ve surrendered about the same number of high-danger scoring chances per game (10.9 under Gordon, 10.6 under Hakstol). For the most part, Hart has just masked their mistakes.