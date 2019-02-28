The Flyers didn’t add anyone at the trade deadline. But it did loosely mark the return of Corban Knight, a Scott Gordon favorite at Lehigh Valley. “For me, when he was playing for us down at Lehigh he did everything,” said the Flyers interim coach. “Whether it was wing, center, power play, penalty kill. He was usually the guy, if somebody wasn’t going, you’d put ‘em with him. Responsible defensively all the time. Not just in the defensive zone but in the offensive zone. He’s very conscientious with the decisions he makes with the puck. He’s a pretty quiet addition we’re making at the trade deadline that not a lot of people know about. But I’ve had him for two years and I know the level of consistency he brings.”