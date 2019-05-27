Las Vegas -- It’s been 49 years since the St. Louis Blues have been in the Stanley Cup Final. It’s been 28 years since Vanilla Ice took the music world by storm with “Ice Ice Baby.” Initially, I thought “Ice Ice Baby” was gonna be the theme music for the 1991 Stanley Cup, but alas, it was just a rap song about the Miami scene. However, if you don’t think that Ice was a poet, just check this out.