“I never expected he would be as sharp as he’s been, coming off the injuries and surgeries he had – and thrown into the middle of trying to get into the playoffs,” interim coach Scott Gordon said. “… Obviously he put in a lot of time and commitment to get back and make a contribution. It was a real easy decision to play him and not play Cam [Talbot] and hold off on Carter [Hart],” who was coming off an ankle injury. Elliott "wasn’t average. He was playing really good for us.”