Veteran goalie Brian Elliott, who returned from an apparent core-muscle injury in February and kept the Flyers afloat, has been named the team’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, given to the player who exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
The award is voted upon by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, and Elliott’s nomination was made by the Philadelphia chapter.
Bobby Clarke (1971-72), Tim Kerr (1988-89), and Ian Laperriere (2010-11) are past winners from the Flyers.
Elliott, who will turn 34 on April 9, has been steady this season, compiling a 2.81 goals-against average and .912 save percentage and staying in the goalie rotation when healthy.
But his injury has limited him to 25 games, the fewest in his career since 2012-13 with St. Louis.
Sidelined for three months (Nov. 17 to Feb. 17), Elliott returned to action and went on a 5-1-1 run to help the Flyers climb into the playoff hunt.
“I never expected he would be as sharp as he’s been, coming off the injuries and surgeries he had – and thrown into the middle of trying to get into the playoffs,” interim coach Scott Gordon said. “… Obviously he put in a lot of time and commitment to get back and make a contribution. It was a real easy decision to play him and not play Cam [Talbot] and hold off on Carter [Hart],” who was coming off an ankle injury. Elliott "wasn’t average. He was playing really good for us.”
Last season, Elliott underwent abdominal surgery in February; he then had hip surgery in the off-season.
Elliott, who was also nominated for the Masterton when he was with St. Louis, called it “meaningful” to be among the NHL’s 31 nominees.
“I have always been a guy who just loves the game and loves to be around the rink and be around the team,” Elliott said. “Whenever you get nominated for something like that it’s definitely humbling that people think that of you and that you have that dedication toward hockey and doing something you love. Definitely proud of that.”
Being sidelined for three months “was definitely a test of your mind and trying to stay positive,” he said. “You have some dark days. That’s what the game’s all about. That’s why it’s fun and so good – it’s such a challenge, and when you can come out on the other side, either winning a game or overcoming an obstacle, that’s the biggest joy you can get out of it.”
Elliott, selected by Ottawa in the ninth round of the 2003 draft, has a 225-138-43 career record, along with a 2.47 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 13 NHL seasons. He can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, and he hopes to remain with the Flyers.
“When you become part of a team,” he said of the Flyers, “you definitely want to see things through. I think we’re definitely growing as a team. That’s what gets you excited.”
Hart will be the No. 1 goalie next season, but Elliott or Talbot (also a pending unrestricted free agent) might be re-signed, or general manager Chuck Fletcher might decide to go in a different direction.