Veteran goalie Brian Elliott, who looked rusty in a two-game rehab stint with the Phantoms over the weekend, returned to the Flyers and was activated Tuesday.
“It was good to get down there and see some pucks and game action and some chaos in the defensive zone,” Elliott said before relieving Carter Hart with 9 minutes, 37 seconds left in Tuesday’s first period and the Flyers facing a 3-0 deficit against powerful Tampa Bay. “I’m happy to be feeling healthy enough to get back in the lineup here.”
Elliott, one of five goalies with a locker at the Flyers’ practice facility in Voorhees, hadn’t played in the NHL since Nov. 15 because of an apparent core-muscle injury. He took a 2.59 goals-against average and .911 save percentage into the night.
“You get thrown in there and sometimes that’s the best,” said Elliott after stopping 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss. “You’re not thinking about things too much. I felt good and had a lot of handles.”
In the two weekend games for the Phantoms, Elliott was 1-1 with a 3.47 GAA and .877 save percentage.
Goalie Cam Talbot, acquired Saturday in the deal that sent Anthony Stolarz to Edmonton, has been having visa issues and still has not reported to the Flyers, who are hoping he can join the team Wednesday.
In a charity game Friday that coincides with the Stadium Series weekend, the Flyers alumni will face alumni from the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation at 7 p.m. at the Class of ’23 Arena on the University of Pennsylvania campus.
There are plans to renovate the facility in a project largely possible because of a $2 million pledge by the Flyers alumni to support Snider Hockey and honor Ed Snider’s legacy.
The Flyers alumni will have 35 players on the roster, including Kimmo Timonen, Brian Propp, Riley Cote, Dave Brown, Todd Fedoruk, Scott Hartnell, Danny Briere, Nick Schultz, Brian Boucher, Brad Marsh, Jimmy Watson, Joe Watson, Mitch Lamoureaux, Doug Crossman, Terry Carkner, and Kjell Samuelsson.
Bob Kelly, Paul Holmgren, and Bill Barber will serve as coaches.
Tickets are $15.
Victor Hedman, Tampa’s star defenseman, had to leave Monday’s 5-1 win in Columbus with a lower-body injury after colliding with a referee and missed Tuesday’s game. The Lightning’s Brayden Point (35 goals) was benched for missing a team meeting and was replaced in the lineup by former Flyer Danick Martel … Samuel Morin didn’t play in the last two games with the Phantoms because of cramping, said interim Flyers coach Scott Gordon, adding he expects the big defenseman to be able to return to Lehigh Valley’s lineup this weekend. … Fourth-line right winger Justin Bailey returned to the lineup Tuesday, and defenseman Phil Myers, who had a solid NHL debut Sunday, was a healthy scratch.