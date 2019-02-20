Victor Hedman, Tampa’s star defenseman, had to leave Monday’s 5-1 win in Columbus with a lower-body injury after colliding with a referee and missed Tuesday’s game. The Lightning’s Brayden Point (35 goals) was benched for missing a team meeting and was replaced in the lineup by former Flyer Danick Martel … Samuel Morin didn’t play in the last two games with the Phantoms because of cramping, said interim Flyers coach Scott Gordon, adding he expects the big defenseman to be able to return to Lehigh Valley’s lineup this weekend. … Fourth-line right winger Justin Bailey returned to the lineup Tuesday, and defenseman Phil Myers, who had a solid NHL debut Sunday, was a healthy scratch.