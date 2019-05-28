Are you a Flyers fan with $1.4 million burning a hole in your pockets? Then there's a home on the market that'd be perfect for you.
A house once owned by Flyers legend Bobby Clarke is for sale in Cherry Hill. The house sports upscale amenities you’d expect from a million-dollar listing: tennis courts, heated towel racks and toilet seats, and a steam shower.
But the show-stopper is the in-ground pool shaped like the Flyers’ logo in the backyard, complete with water fountains and its own outdoor cabana.
“The pool was redone two years ago. I kept it in the shape of the Flyers emblem, but we redid the entire inside, filters an all,” said current resident Ann Marie Richter, whose husband Irv purchased the home from Clarke in 1982. The couple is now trying to downsize.
What else do you get for $1.4 million? Five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in a 5,266-square-foot home, complete with a gourmet kitchen, a wet bar in the living room, and a master bedroom suite with its own upstairs balcony.
“It’s just a unique house period. It’s got a Spanish feel to it on the outside. Inside, it’s more modern,” Richter said. “We’ve done everything. When [my husband] bought the house, everything was orange. It took them four years to get rid of all the orange.”
According to records, taxes on the Cherry Hill property last year were $33,543, on an assessed value of $831,100. The house at 54 Fries Lane is listed by Daren Sautter of Long & Foster Real Estate and was built in 1970.
Clarke, 69, spent his entire 15-year career with the Flyers and is generally regarded as the greatest player in the team’s 52-year history. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1987, and is currently the Flyers’ senior vice president.
Here’s a closer look at the home: