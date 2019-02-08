“Just trying to get across,” he said after he punt-blocked Kempe’s shot with the full extent of his 6-6 wing span. "Just trying to throw anything I can out there to get a piece of the puck. Sometimes it doesn’t always look the prettiest, but at the end of the day if you’re making saves. You look at Martin Brodeur. The guy played 18 years and he was a difference maker despite not being your typical butterfly goalie. Not saying I want to play like him. But at the end of the day my job is to stop the puck.