I know that metallics and pantsuits will be two of the hottest trends tonight. Rapper and Crazy Rich Asians actress Awkwafina has already mastered the look — complete with massive pussy bow blouse. Even the pants’ hem is too long in the trendiest way. I can only hope that this suit — and the matching envelope clutch — make their way to a thrift store near me sooner rather than later. #lovingthis.