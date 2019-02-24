Who cares that there is no host for the Oscars this year? The fashion promises to be memorable. We kick off our live coverage and tweets now.
Pose star Billy Porter in this black suitesque ballgown number by Christian Siriano is indeed epic.
So you thought yellow made people look sallow? Not so much. Constance Wu is killing it in her fitted to a T tailored and uber yellow custom Versace. If only we all looked good in that hard to wear shade.
Purple is not for everyone … even Spike Lee. Still he rocked black Brit designer Oswald Boateng that he paired with gold, Jordan III’s. He got the message.
Laura Harrier’s light blue Louis Vuitton is quite the impressionable dress. It’s sustainably sourced that means, Harrier said on the red carpet, that the beading and the fabric is eco-friendly. But I love the BlackKklansmen’s star’s amazing jeweled choker. Talk about bling. Poifection.
Stephan James, one of the star’s of If Beale Street Could Talk, appeared on the red carpet in a plush red velvet custom Etro Suit. Can true fiyah be that soft?
Adam Lambert’s fufu Alexander McQueen sleeves and Tom Ford shirt was strangely perfect for this night. I’m super impressed by the men this year.
Philly’s own Questlove tries to put his best foot forward on the red carpet. Afro? Check. Pic? Check. Black suit with red accents? We don’t love it but Quest is doing his best and it’s perfectly Afro-centric during this helluva black history month.
I know that metallics and pantsuits will be two of the hottest trends tonight. Rapper and Crazy Rich Asians actress Awkwafina has already mastered the look — complete with massive pussy bow blouse. Even the pants’ hem is too long in the trendiest way. I can only hope that this suit — and the matching envelope clutch — make their way to a thrift store near me sooner rather than later. #lovingthis.
Crazy Rich Asian’s Michelle Yeoh took it all the way ballgown chic in this Elie Saab gown. The Roger Vivier jewelry is truly the best of all things Academy Award sparkle.
Red gowns always make a statement, but rarely is that statement ethereal. That’s why I absolutely loved Roma actress Marina de Tavira’s airy J. Mendel. She was floating on a cloud and that was clear from her dress. Stunning.
Regina King told Ryan Seacrest that her role in James Baldwin adaptation If Beale Street Could Talk was mind blowing. But what was really mind blowing was King’s beyond amazing strapless white Oscar de la Renta gown with the nipped waist and showstopping split. King referred to de la Renta as an American designer and her character, Sharon Rivers, as a woman who was a part of the fabric of America. What a lovely metaphor.
We almost didn’t recognize Emilia Clarke with the chocolate brown bob – Khlaleesi, the mother dragons on HBO’s Game of Thrones is a hot, white blonde whose clothing is flowing. But tonight, Clarke was the definition of ravishing structure in a metallic pink Balmain gown. (Maybe she chatted it up with Awkwafina earlier?)
Crazy Rich Asian’s Gemma Chan in hot pink Valentino complete with high collar, ruffles, a dramatic train and oh my! The pockets! The Bulgari earrings were just enough. She looks so comfy. She says her the experience is surreal. I think her look is.
Glenn Close
The Wife actress Glenn Close looks like a cloaked Oscar in this golden Wes Gordan for Carolina Herrera gown. The train alone weighed 42 pounds, she said.
Angela Bassett is always just so perfect. And tonight she was wrapped up in perfect voluminous hot pink bow of a dress designed by Reem Acra. Her husband, Courtney B. Vance, was in Brooks Brothers head-to-toe. #relationshipgoals