“He was such a talented and humble man,” said Keir Johnston, of Amber Art and Design. The deceased painter’s murals, like the Octavius Catto mural that he worked on with Johnston, showed Humphrey’s dedication to black history, but also his meticulous approach. At the time of Humphrey’s death, Johnston said, Humphrey was still challenging himself, still growing as an artist. “We want to continue to honor him and his legacy,” Johnston said.