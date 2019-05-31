Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment is set to produce an upcoming docu-series focusing on the Philadelphia-based Urban Youth Racing School, which has been teaching local youngsters the science of motorsports for more than two decades.
Smith himself will serve as an executive producer on the series, dubbed Urban Youth Racing School in honor of the longrunning program, alongside business partner James Lassiter and brother-in-law Caleeb Pinkett. Overbrook will co-produce the series with MoJo Films.
“When I first learned about this school my initial reaction was, ‘Why didn’t we know about this?’” Pinkett said. “I think teaching through racing is a brilliant way to reach children who may not excel in a traditional school setting.”
Founded in 1998 by Anthony Martín and his wife, Michelle, the school works to teach students aged 8 to 18 science, math, technology, and engineering skills via motorsports. To conclude the program, students create a racing team.
According to a release, since its inception, more than 5,000 students have graduated from the program — 85 percent of which come from areas below the poverty line. Urban Youth Racing School currently touts a 99 percent high school graduation rate, and about 90 percent of its students go on to pursue higher education.
A premiere date for the Urban Youth Racing School series has not yet been announced, though an IMDB listing indicates it will be available for viewing sometime in 2019.
Smith, for his part, is once again a box office leader. Aladdin, where he plays the Genie, has already made $275,318,394 at the box office.