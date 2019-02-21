But a week before she took time off, Williams showed visible signs that she wasn’t her usual vivacious self. She wore an arm sling under her tops, though she never went into detail about how she was injured. She didn’t stand for the Ask Wendy segment of the show where she gives advice to audience members. She took the iconic purple chair, from whence much tea had been spilled, to the steps of the studio audience. She lost her train of thought during a segment of Hot Topics. And she slurred through an interview with rappers Sheek, Styles P, and Jadakiss.