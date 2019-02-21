Praise the gossip gods, Wendy Williams is set to return to the purple chair.
The 54-year-old media maven announced on Thursday morning that she would return to her daytime television show on March 4 after a two month break, according to a tweet.
“We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time," the tweet read, referring to the myriad of celebrity guest hosts who filled in during her absence, such as Nick Cannon, Keke Palmer, and Sherri Shepherd.
Earlier this year, Williams told fans via Twitter that she would not be producing new episodes of her long-running talk show until Jan. 14. Somehow, that hiatus slid into two months. In her tweet, Williams said she wanted take time to heal a fractured shoulder.
But a week before she took time off, Williams showed visible signs that she wasn’t her usual vivacious self. She wore an arm sling under her tops, though she never went into detail about how she was injured. She didn’t stand for the Ask Wendy segment of the show where she gives advice to audience members. She took the iconic purple chair, from whence much tea had been spilled, to the steps of the studio audience. She lost her train of thought during a segment of Hot Topics. And she slurred through an interview with rappers Sheek, Styles P, and Jadakiss.
While Williams was away from her daytime gig, rumors swirled as fans attempted to rationalize her uncharacteristic behavior. During her prolonged absence, speculation surfaced across the internet that her hiatus was due to her allegedly abusive marriage with her husband-manager Kevin Hunter. Before her break, celebrity blogger B. Scott revealed that Williams had sent him a cease and desist letter.
During an episode of his podcast, Scott said Williams demanded a retraction “for our previous exclusive about her alleged self-medication and rumors her husband Kevin got his mistress pregnant.”
A retraction was not issued.
Next week, encore performances of her show will air and Williams will be back to “dip it and do it” the following Monday.
There’s been a surge of juicy celebrity gossip at the top of 2019, and fans are anxious for Wendy to weigh in. What will she say about Jussie Smollett? Cardi B’s Grammy win? Monique vs. Steve Harvey?
We’ve got some catching up to do, Wendy.