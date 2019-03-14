No one can accuse Rivers Cuomo of not striking while the iron’s hot: Weezer’s second album in a month follows their surprise hit cover of Toto’s “Africa” last year, the covers album it begat, and unexpected free promo from a pretty good Saturday Night Live sketch in December. If you’re still listening to new Weezer albums in 2019, you’re along for the ride and delighted to scour through the algorithm-fed lyrics and analytics-inspired hooks to uncover the glorious “The Prince Who Wanted Everything,” a bizarre tribute to the Purple One that does Jeff Lynne better justice than their cover of “Mr. Blue Sky” on last month’s release. (It contains the word genuflect, and is preceded by a song that mentions Netflix.) Then there’s the rest: Daring garbage like “Piece of Cake” (used that melody in 2016, boys) and “California Snow” (trap drums!) betwixt earworms like “Living in L.A.” (those fake-Sting “so lonely, so lonely” bits … thought Beverly Hills was where you wanted to be, brah?) and “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” which thinks Uber driving — something Cuomo will never have to do — is hilarious. — Dan Weiss