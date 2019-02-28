The Fresh Prince is back in a new TV series. Kind of.
Philly’s Will Smith, whose wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s frank online talk show, Red Table Talk, has become something of a sensation on Facebook Watch, added his own star power to the social-media network’s streaming platform Wednesday with the premiere of Will Smith’s Bucket List. By Thursday morning, it had recorded more than 26 million views.
You can find it at www.facebook.com/willsmithsbucketlist or watch it here:
Here’s the synopsis for the first episode, “Skydiving”:
Now, in fairness to Jada, I thought Will already got his birthday wish, when he bungee-jumped over the Grand Canyon on the day he turned 50 last Sept. 25.
She put up with that — she should be off the hook.
Upcoming episodes (which premiere at noon on Wednesdays) are to include Smith swimming with sharks, running a half-marathon in Cuba, performing in a Bollywood movie, doing standup comedy (with a coaching assist from Dave Chappelle), and heading to Abu Dhabi to compete in an F1-style car race with son Trey.