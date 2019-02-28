The Fresh Prince is back in a new TV series. Kind of.

Philly’s Will Smith, whose wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s frank online talk show, Red Table Talk, has become something of a sensation on Facebook Watch, added his own star power to the social-media network’s streaming platform Wednesday with the premiere of Will Smith’s Bucket List. By Thursday morning, it had recorded more than 26 million views.

You can find it at www.facebook.com/willsmithsbucketlist or watch it here:

Will Smith’s Bucket List: Skydiving

Okay... For the last few months, I’ve been shootin’ a show called THE BUCKET LIST. I turned 50 and I decided I was gonna do EVERYTHING I’ve ever wanted to do - Swim with Sharks, do Stand-Up and make Jada Pinkett Smith jump out of an Airplane (Which is what happens in the first episode)... Which is STREAMING NOW on Facebook Watch. Check it out!

Posted by Will Smith on Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Here’s the synopsis for the first episode, “Skydiving”:

“Will Smith has one wish for his 50th birthday — that his wife Jada Pinkett Smith goes skydiving in Dubai. Will he be able to convince her? And if not, will his sons Trey and Jaden Smith step up to the task of getting Jada to take the ultimate plunge?”

Now, in fairness to Jada, I thought Will already got his birthday wish, when he bungee-jumped over the Grand Canyon on the day he turned 50 last Sept. 25.

She put up with that — she should be off the hook.

Upcoming episodes (which premiere at noon on Wednesdays) are to include Smith swimming with sharks, running a half-marathon in Cuba, performing in a Bollywood movie, doing standup comedy (with a coaching assist from Dave Chappelle), and heading to Abu Dhabi to compete in an F1-style car race with son Trey.