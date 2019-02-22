The 91st Academy Awards. Will the host-free Oscars pull off an upset and actually finish in three hours? Color me doubtful. But with a number of best picture nominees that viewers may actually have seen and the promise of Jenkintown’s Bradley Cooper singing live with his A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga, there might be some rooting interest in Hollywood’s annual exercise in flawed democracy. To be followed (at some point) by a sneak preview of ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier, whose pilot will rerun on Wednesday. 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, ABC.