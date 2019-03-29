The Last O.G. Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish are back for a deeper, maybe even funnier second season of the Jordan Peele-produced comedy about a former convict (Morgan) trying to start over — while connecting with the teenage twins he didn’t get to watch grow up, and with their mother (Haddish), who made over her life after he went to prison and who is now happily married to someone else. Among the show’s writers this season is Philadelphia’s Angela Nissel (Scrubs). 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, TBS.