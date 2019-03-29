American Idol. The next round of the competition moves to a Disney resort in Hawaii — because American Idol is not Idol without some product placement. As the judges set out to winnow what’s now the Top 40, South Jersey native Payton Taylor and Wilmington’s Margie Mays are still in the competition. Will they also be there on Monday, when the Top 20 perform? 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, March 31 and April 1, ABC.
Barry. Bill Hader returns as Barry, the reluctant hit man whose heart lies in the theater. But with his acting coach Gene (Henry Winkler) in agony over his missing detective girlfriend, can the show that Barry’s so excited about even go on? 10 p.m. Sunday, March 31, HBO.
Veep. Just when I thought real life had rendered political satire impossible, along comes former VP — and onetime POTUS — Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) to prove me wrong. The seventh and final season premiere finds Selina in Iowa, once again running for a job she doesn’t seem to understand. 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31, HBO.
The Twilight Zone. Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) produces and narrates the latest reboot of the Rod Serling series (and CBS’s latest lure for subscribers to its streaming service, which also includes every episode of the original version). After a two-episode premiere starring Kumail Nanjiani, Wanda DeWise, and Jessica Williams in “The Comedian,” and Adam Scott and Chris Diamantopoulos in “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” new installments will premiere on Thursdays starting April 11. Monday, April 1, CBS All Access.
Seize. Upper Darby native Justin Pinder directed this short film, being released free online. Raven Bowens (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar) stars as a young trauma victim trying to solve the mystery behind seizures that causes her to repeatedly relive a week in which she wakes up in the ICU. Monday, April 1, YouTube and Vimeo.
The Last O.G. Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish are back for a deeper, maybe even funnier second season of the Jordan Peele-produced comedy about a former convict (Morgan) trying to start over — while connecting with the teenage twins he didn’t get to watch grow up, and with their mother (Haddish), who made over her life after he went to prison and who is now happily married to someone else. Among the show’s writers this season is Philadelphia’s Angela Nissel (Scrubs). 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, TBS.
In the Dark. Perry Mattfield stars as Murphy, a cantankerous, hard-drinking twentysomething whose blindness doesn’t get in the way of living what looks like her worst life. But when she stumbles over a body that she believes belongs to a young friend, she finds herself investigating a crime no one seems convinced was even committed. 9 p.m. Thursday, April 4, CW.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Now that she’s embraced her witchy heritage — and an icy new hair color — Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) has her eyes on advancement in the Dark Lord’s surprisingly sexist organization, as the show returns with 10 new episodes. For those who haven’t yet seen it, this is decidedly not the Sabrina the Teenage Witch from the old days of ABC’s TGIF. Friday, April 5, Netflix.
Native Son. Ashton Sanders stars as Bigger Thomas in a present-day adaptation by Pulitzer-winning playwright Susan-Lori Parks of the 1930s-set Richard Wright novel. 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6, HBO.