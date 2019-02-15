"For instance, if Justin [Hartley, who plays Kevin] hadn’t known that he was going to struggle with addiction … until the night before he started shooting that episode in Season Two, it probably would have affected the way he played his character for multiple seasons. So that big stuff, we try and give them. If it’s something surprising, if I’m telling one of them, ‘Uh, in Episode 11, you get hit by a car,’ they don’t really need to know that because it would change that character’s journey. Milo and Mandy [Moore, who plays Rebecca], though, for instance, need to know a lot because they’re traveling in time” through the show’s multiple periods, he said.