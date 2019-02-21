“It’s really about our family brand,” she said. “We’re a philanthropic brand, and it’s all about autism and how that brought us together as a family,” after the diagnosis of their oldest son, RJ, who’s now 21 and a clubhouse attendant for the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 1997, the couple founded the HollyRod Foundation to offer support for people touched by Parkinson’s, the disease that killed her father. HollyRod’s mission has since expanded to include help for families dealing with autism, and the show’s first season focused in part on the Peetes’ volunteer efforts and on plans for RJ’s Place Vocational Training Center, to help teens and young adults on the autism spectrum prepare for and find jobs.