Proven Innocent. Rachelle Lefevre (Under the Dome) stars as Madeline Scott, a lawyer who specializes in the cases of wrongly convicted people, and Russell Hornsby as the man who got Madeline’s murder conviction overturned after she and her brother (Riley Smith) spent a decade in prison for the death of her high school best friend. Not a subtle show, but the cast is great, including Kelsey Grammer as the man who prosecuted the Scott siblings and who still believes they’re guilty, Nikki M. James as the host of the firm’s podcast and its communications director, and Mad Men’s Vincent Kartheiser as the firm’s quirky investigator. Might be a good fit for anyone who misses the speechifying of The Practice. 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, Fox.