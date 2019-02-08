Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Penn grad Morgan Neville’s moving documentary on the late, legendary children’s TV host Fred Rogers makes its television debut. I dare you not to cry. To honor Rogers' commitment to public television, HBO is allowing PBS’s Independent Lens to present the film at the same time. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, HBO and WHYY12.
The 61st Annual Grammy Awards. Alicia Keys hosts live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Expected performers include Diana Ross, Cardi B, Post Malone, and Janelle Monáe. 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, CBS.
Boomerang. Series from Halle Berry and Lena Waithe (The Chi), spins off the 1992 movie by featuring the original characters' children and their adventures in advertising. 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, BET.
Miracle Workers. Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe, and Geraldine Viswanathan star in a decidedly irreverent comedy from Simon Rich (Man Seeking Woman) in which Buscemi plays an exasperated God, and Radcliffe and Viswanathan two angels trying to persuade him not to blow up Earth. 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, TBS.
Proven Innocent. Rachelle Lefevre (Under the Dome) stars as Madeline Scott, a lawyer who specializes in the cases of wrongly convicted people, and Russell Hornsby as the man who got Madeline’s murder conviction overturned after she and her brother (Riley Smith) spent a decade in prison for the death of her high school best friend. Not a subtle show, but the cast is great, including Kelsey Grammer as the man who prosecuted the Scott siblings and who still believes they’re guilty, Nikki M. James as the host of the firm’s podcast and its communications director, and Mad Men’s Vincent Kartheiser as the firm’s quirky investigator. Might be a good fit for anyone who misses the speechifying of The Practice. 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, Fox.
The Umbrella Academy Adopted by an eccentric billionaire who hoped they would save the world, grown siblings with extraordinary powers come together after his death, and it turns out the world may need saving. The live-action series was inspired by the comics and graphic novels of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá and stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige. Friday, Feb. 15, Netflix.
Lorena. Direct from Sundance, the Jordan Peele-produced four-part docu-series supposedly tells us what we didn’t know or understand about Lorena Bobbitt, who became infamous in 1993 after cutting off husband John’s penis. Friday, Feb. 15, Amazon.