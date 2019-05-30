For that first series, “I was not the first to the party. It was already set up, and I came in and served as the producer for the U.S. side. But out of that came my deep and lasting friendship with Armistead,” Poul said. And in the years between PBS passing on the sequel and Showtime taking it up, "I became the de facto keeper of the flame, and so I went on to produce the second and third installments, that were done for Showtime, and shot primarily in Montreal.”