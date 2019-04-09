The guys from Netflix’s Queer Eye might be coming to Philly.
Or so suggests a casting solicitation posted on a Reddit thread on Monday and reported on Philly Voice.
The flier says, “Hello, Philadelphia! Queer Eye is coming to a neighborhood near you...To nominate someone you know, email: qecasting@itv.com with nominee name, photos & story."
And, yes, someone’s already suggested Gritty.
On Tuesday, Sharon Pinkenson, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office, replied to an email inquiry that “all media inquiries should be directed to Netflix.”
A Netflix representative for the show declined to comment.
Casting notices for reality shows are common enough — there’s no guarantee other cities aren’t receiving similar ones — but after two seasons in greater Atlanta and a third in Kansas City, a move to the City of Brotherly Love would probably offer a different vibe for Queer Eye’s “make better” magicians Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness to work with.
And not that Nielsen resister Netflix claims to care about such things, but we are the fourth-largest TV market in the U.S.
If it were to happen, it might not be for the next, still-unannounced fourth season, however. The Kansas City Star speculates that the Fab Five might be seen back there for that one, given that the Georgia seasons were filmed back to back.