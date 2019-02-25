There may have been no host at the 2019 Academy Awards but Upper Darby’s own Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph opened the Oscars in their own way. Fey and Poehler are hosting vets, they hosted the Golden Globes three years in a row. Rudolph, on the other hand, is an always-welcome presenter, and was a highlight of the 2019 Golden Globes, along with Poehler.
“There is no host tonight. There won’t be a popular movie category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall,” Rudolph said, as to explain the hostless awards.
The trio were, of course, all members of the Saturday Night Live cast together. They’ll reunite in May with the release of the Poehler-directed Wine Country, set for a Netflix release.
Philly’s own Kevin Hart was supposed to host the Oscars, but dropped out of homophobic tweets resurfaced. This is the first time since 1989 when Rob Lowe and Snow White infamously opened the ceremony.