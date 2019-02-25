There may have been no host at the 2019 Academy Awards but Upper Darby’s own Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph opened the Oscars in their own way. Fey and Poehler are hosting vets, they hosted the Golden Globes three years in a row. Rudolph, on the other hand, is an always-welcome presenter, and was a highlight of the 2019 Golden Globes, along with Poehler.