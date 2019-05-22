Action News anchor Monica Malpass told viewers Wednesday that she had “decided to move on from 6ABC,” after more than 31 years at the station.
“I have decided to move on, but it’s with mixed emotions that I leave after more than 31 years,” Malpass said on air. “I have loved being your anchorwoman. This is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family. It was certainly a difficult decision to make, but I’m excited to spend more time with my young family while I choose the next great opportunity.”
Malpass has three sons.
Malpass’ 5 p.m. coanchor, Rick Williams, then introduced a video with highlights of her career at the station. (You can watch her announcement, and the video, at 6ABC.com.)
According to her station biography, Malpass, who’s also anchored 6ABC’s public-affairs show, Inside Story, joined the station in January 1988 after working at two different stations in North Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in political science from Villanova University.
During her career, Malpass has interviewed figures ranging from President Barack Obama to Oprah, and covered Pope Francis, presidential inaugurations, and Princess Diana’s funeral in London.