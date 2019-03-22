Into the Badlands. The martial arts drama begins its final eight-episode run. 10 p.m. Sunday, March 24, moving to 10 p.m. Mondays on March 25, AMC.
Knightfall. Luke Skywalker goes medieval? Not exactly, but look for a scarred and gray-bearded Mark Hamill in the second season of the 14th-century drama as it tracks the ultimate downfall of the Knights Templar. 10 p.m. Monday, March 25, History Channel.
Million Dollar Mile. Tim Tebow hosts a new reality-competition series from LeBron James’ production company in which contestants must fend off a group of elite athlete “defenders” as they run a one-mile obstacle course in Los Angeles in pursuit of a $1 million prize. 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, CBS.
Jane the Virgin. Even the best things must come to an end. The fifth and final season of the telenovela-inspired dramedy starring Gina Rodriguez as the no-longer-virginal Jane Villanueva premieres on a new night with a story that could happen only on a show like this. 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, CW.
What We Do in the Shadows. Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s horror mockumentary about vampire housemates becomes a series, moving from New Zealand to Staten Island but without sacrificing its outlandish charm. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, FX.
Abby’s. Natalie Morales stars as an ex-Marine sergeant who runs an unlicensed bar in her San Diego backyard for a clientele of neighborhood oddballs who can’t imagine drinking anywhere else. 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, NBC.
Hanna. Esmé Creed-Miles stars as a girl raised in the wilderness and trained to defend herself against all comers in an action series based on the 2011 film. Fast-paced first season features the reunion of The Killing stars Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman, whose characters find themselves on opposite sides this time. Friday, March 29, Amazon Prime Video.