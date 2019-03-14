“Maya isn’t me,” Clark insisted. “It’s a whole different set of circumstances.” Those circumstances, though, are just reminiscent enough of the Simpson case to lure viewers who might be interested in seeing a prosecutor’s revenge fantasy. If that’s even what this is. The two episodes I’ve seen suggest that The Fix won’t simply be Marcia-Clark-gets-a-second-shot-at-O.J., but they’re also not enough to say what it will be. Maya comes across as a sympathetic figure -- no surprise there -- but if it’s not to be retitled The Fixation, the show’s going to need much more than the titillation of an infamous case.