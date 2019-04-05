Killing Eve. Last year’s breakout BBC America hit returns, and now AMC has added it to its schedule, too. Picking up 30 seconds after the first-season finale, in which Sandra Oh’s MI6 agent, Eve Polastri, stabbed her flirtatious nemesis, the assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the premiere continues the show’s rollicking (and bloody) ride. 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, AMC, BBC America.
A Discovery of Witches. Every time I think I can’t stomach another vampire show, along comes one that (sorry) sucks me in. This one, based on the best seller by Horsham native Deborah Harkness, premiered earlier on the AMC-owned streaming services Sundance Now and Shudder. Filmed in Oxford and Venice, it stars Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Alex Kingston, and Lindsay Duncan in a tale of a passion that threatens a fraying alliance among witches, vampires, and demons. 9 p.m. Sunday, April 7, AMC and BBC America.
The Chi. Lena Waithe’s series about redemption and retribution in a Chicago neighborhood begins its second season. 10 p.m. Sunday, April 7, Showtime.
The Bold Type. I still love this series about twentysomething magazine journalists that’s beginning its third season. Though I sometimes wish the answer to their every professional dilemma wasn’t to have them reveal even more of their personal lives to get online clicks. 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, Freeform.
The Code. Dana Delany plays a colonel in this new drama about the Marine Corps’ Judge Advocate General’s prosecutors, defense attorneys, and investigators. Do you really need to know more? 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, CBS.
Reconstruction: America After the Civil War. How much time did your high school history class spend on the post-Civil War era in which former slaves all too briefly wielded political power only to have it snatched away? Chances are it was less time than it takes to watch this illuminating four-hour documentary series from Harvard’s Henry Louis Gates Jr. 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 and 16, WHYY12.
Fosse/Verdon. Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell are so good in this limited series about the romantic and creative partnership of musical theater icons Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse that I wished I liked it a bit more. Based on the book Fosse by Sam Wasson, and produced by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail and Dear Evan Hansen’s Steven Levenson, it’s the story of two people whose collaboration made each better. But it’s also the story of a predator who seems to have exploited women at every turn and the woman who was willing to deal with him because the work, and their daughter (who’s also among the producers), mattered more. Theater buffs probably won’t be able to resist a show that includes Norbert Leo Butz as Paddy Chayefsky and Nate Corddry as Neil Simon (and will appreciate the theatricality of the presentation), but others may find it a slog. 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, FX.
Special. Creator Ryan O’Connell plays a version of himself as both creator and star of this semiautobiographical series about a young gay man with cerebral palsy who’s trying to be seen in a new way. And you can see it in a new way: It’s Netflix’s first 15-minute comedy. Friday, April 12, Netflix.