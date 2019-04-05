Fosse/Verdon. Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell are so good in this limited series about the romantic and creative partnership of musical theater icons Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse that I wished I liked it a bit more. Based on the book Fosse by Sam Wasson, and produced by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail and Dear Evan Hansen’s Steven Levenson, it’s the story of two people whose collaboration made each better. But it’s also the story of a predator who seems to have exploited women at every turn and the woman who was willing to deal with him because the work, and their daughter (who’s also among the producers), mattered more. Theater buffs probably won’t be able to resist a show that includes Norbert Leo Butz as Paddy Chayefsky and Nate Corddry as Neil Simon (and will appreciate the theatricality of the presentation), but others may find it a slog. 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, FX.