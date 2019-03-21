In a harrowing first-person account for the New Yorker that went online Thursday, Clarke writes for the first time about the ruptured brain aneurysm that she suffered in early 2011 when she was just 24. After her first surgery, she suffered aphasia and was for a time unable to say her own name. She returned to work on the show’s second season knowing that a second, smaller aneurysm remained in her brain, and could rupture at any time.