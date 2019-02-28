It’s that emotional journey by the people working with Honnold, not just the dizzying angles, that makes Free Solo, directed by the husband-and-wife team of Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, so fascinating. Honnold comes across both on film and in person as hyper-focused and slightly feral — asked whether he preferred the night he’d just spent in a luxury hotel to his van, he chose the van, with its easy access to his “pee bottle.” But the people around him had to repeatedly weigh the project against his safety and examine their consciences as they filmed his preparation for a climb that could easily have ended in his death.