American Idol. I’m still liking ABC’s kinder, gentler Idol auditions, where the talent gets most of the attention and the freak-show aspect has been muted — even if the stories can get a little sappy. (Just try to make it through Sunday’s two-hour premiere without a tear or two.) Look for 25-year-old Maggie Mays of Wilmington among the hopefuls on the first night. 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, and Wednesday, March 6, ABC.