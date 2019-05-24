Ellen DeGeneres is sending her team to Philadelphia for a giveaway next week, and she wants to hear from Phillies fans ahead of the trip.
As the host announced via social media, folks from the Ellen DeGeneres Show will be coming to town on Wednesday. While DeGeneres did not say so specifically, it appears that her team will have a presence at Citizens Bank Park for the Phils’ game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
“Are you a fan who lives in the Philadelphia area, and could use help from Ellen?” a post on the show’s site read. “We want to hear your story! Share your personal story of why you think you deserve financial help, a new car and more!”
Fans can do so via a form DeGeneres shared that asks participants to “tell us your story,” but does not provide further specifics as to what the show is looking for in a potential winner.
DeGeneres last sent her team to town in March 2017 in an event that drew hundreds of fans held at 17th and Walnut. That trip was similarly mysterious, but ended up being a giveaway event that had reps from the show handing out $15,000 in prizes with some help from former Eagle Jon Dorenbos. DeGeneres did not come to town herself.
“I love Philadelphia,” DeGeneres wrote on Twitter of the show’s upcoming trip. “Be ready, and tell us why we should meet you.”