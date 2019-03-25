Marc Summers has a way of connecting with kids without talking down to them while making some deadpan side commentary only parents would understand. Both times I visited the L.A. studios for tapings and during his stint in Philly, he was kind enough to take time out of his schedule for lunch, when we chatted about (what else?) other game show reboots, behind-the-scenes goings-on at Double Dare, and, given his Food Network bona fides (he hosted Unwrapped, among other credits), the best places to eat all over the world.