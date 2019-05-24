Circumstances may have changed, but people haven’t. And so when Swearengen asks, “Did you ever think, Bullock, of not going straight at a thing?” it’s no surprise that the answer is, “No.” Come for the familiar, somewhat older faces, and a generally satisfying story that continues to have its way with history. Stay for Milch’s dialogue, composed of a rough poetry that, profanity and all, is like nothing else on television. 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, HBO.