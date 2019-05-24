Killing Eve. It feels as though the second year of this still excellent drama starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer as dangerously attracted adversaries has been overshadowed by the final one of that other Sunday night show. If you need to catch up before this weekend’s season finale, you can rewatch the previous eight episodes beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday on BBC America, or beginning at 1 p.m. on AMC. 8 p.m. Sunday, May 26, BBC America and AMC.
The Hot Zone. Julianna Margulies stars as a U.S. Army veterinary pathologist fighting to prevent a potential Ebola epidemic in this three-night series inspired by Richard Preston’s nonfiction best seller. Keep the hand sanitizer handy. 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, May 27-29, National Geographic.
Songland. Tired of singing competitions that are mostly about covers? This one, for songwriters, will still feature singing (and celebrities), but it’s about finding new songs to sing. Follows the 14th season premiere of America’s Got Talent. 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, NBC.
The InBetween. Harriet Dyer stars as a psychic bartender who helps her father, a Seattle police detective (Paul Blackthorne), and his new partner (Justin Cornwell) solve cases — but it costs her. 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, NBC.
Deadwood: The Movie. The movie I’d long ago lost hope of ever seeing is real, and none the worse for the nearly 13 years that have elapsed since David Milch’s series about Deadwood’s transition from lawless Western mining camp to slightly less lawless town came to a too-abrupt end.
The setting is 1889, when a celebration of South Dakota’s achieving statehood has brought back some of the show’s scattered characters, including now-U.S. Sen. George Hearst (Gerald McRaney) and Alma Ellsworth (Molly Parker). And then there are those, like brothel owner Al Swearengen (Ian McShane), Sheriff Seth Bullock (Tim Olyphant), and the ex-prostitute Trixie (Paula Malcomson), who have been living their lives in Deadwood all along, just without our watching them.
Circumstances may have changed, but people haven’t. And so when Swearengen asks, “Did you ever think, Bullock, of not going straight at a thing?” it’s no surprise that the answer is, “No.” Come for the familiar, somewhat older faces, and a generally satisfying story that continues to have its way with history. Stay for Milch’s dialogue, composed of a rough poetry that, profanity and all, is like nothing else on television. 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, HBO.
When They See Us. Even if you’re familiar with the story of the teens wrongfully convicted in the Central Park jogger case, this four-part dramatized version from Ava DuVernay (Selma) is bound to pack a punch. Friday, May 31, Netflix.
Good Omens. Michael Sheen and David Tennant star as an angel and demon, respectively, in an insanely charming six-part comedy about friendship and Armageddon based on the joint novel by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, and produced by Gaiman. With Frances McDormand as God and Jon Hamm as the Angel Gabriel, what could possibly go wrong? Friday, May 31, Amazon.