American Gods. Second-season premiere of the Neil Gaiman adaptation, starring Ian McShane (Deadwood) as Mr. Wednesday and Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon. 8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, Starz.
Now Apocalypse. Offbeat comedy stars Avan Jogia as Ulysses, who’s living in Los Angeles and having visions. Is he losing his mind, doing too many drugs, or is he seeing the world as it is? (All of the above might be a choice.) 9 p.m. Sunday, March 10, Starz.
The Case Against Adnan Syed. Four-part documentary from director Amy Berg (Deliver Us from Evil) explores and updates the case that the first season of the podcast Serial turned into a sensation, that of Adnan Syed, who was a high school student in Baltimore County, Md., when he was arrested and charged in 1999 with the murder of his former girlfriend, 18-year-old Hae Min Lee. 9 p.m. Sunday, March 10, HBO.
Manhunt. Anglophile alert: Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) stars as a British police detective on the trail of a serial killer in a three-part, fact-based mini-series from Britain’s ITV that in January became the network’s highest-rated drama since the 2013 debut of Broadchurch. Monday, March 11, Acorn.tv.
Project Runway. The 17th season of the design competition show -- now back on Bravo, where it started, but without Tim Gunn or Heidi Klum -- gets under way. Look for former Runway winner Christian Siriano and model Karlie Kloss to try to fill their predecessors’ shoes. This year’s contestants include Philadelphia designer Renee Hill. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, Bravo.
The Good Fight. Third season of the streaming spin-off of The Good Wife includes a new baby for Lucca (Cush Jumbo) and an effort by Diane (Christine Baranski) to perhaps find some mental balance in the face of what she regards as political insanity. Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) joins the cast. Thursday, March 14, CBS All Access.
Catastrophe. Fourth and final season of this anti-romantic comedy starring Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan finds Rob (the character) dealing with the fallout from his drunk-driving arrest, and Sharon (again, the character) trying to get in better shape. The late Carrie Fisher, who guest-starred as Rob’s mother in earlier seasons, is gone, but definitely not forgotten. If you’ve never seen it, by all means watch from the beginning. Friday, March 15, Amazon.
Shrill. In a dramedy adapted from Lindy West’s memoir Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman and produced by Penn grad Elizabeth Banks, Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant plays Annie, an insecure journalist who decides she’s had enough of being treated badly by people who can’t get past her weight. SNL veteran Julia Sweeney plays Annie’s mother, and English comedian Lolly Adefope her best friend and roommate. Friday, March 15, Hulu.
Turn Up Charlie. Luther’s Idris Elba stars as a struggling DJ who hopes for a career lift when one of his oldest friends (JJ Feild) returns to London, now rich and famous and with an equally rich and famous DJ wife (Piper Perabo, Covert Affairs). Instead, they hire him to play nanny to their out-of-control daughter (Frankie Hervey). Tons lighter than Luther, and possibly irresistible. Oh, and in so-called real life, Elba DJ’ed for part of the night at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding reception. Friday, March 15, Netflix.