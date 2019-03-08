Catastrophe. Fourth and final season of this anti-romantic comedy starring Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan finds Rob (the character) dealing with the fallout from his drunk-driving arrest, and Sharon (again, the character) trying to get in better shape. The late Carrie Fisher, who guest-starred as Rob’s mother in earlier seasons, is gone, but definitely not forgotten. If you’ve never seen it, by all means watch from the beginning. Friday, March 15, Amazon.