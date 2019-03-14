Over the years, it was known as the Trocadero as well as many other names. W.C. Fields and Mae West performed there, as well as dancer s with such stage monikers as Terry Firma and Polly Ethel Lean, who was billed as “a warm body in a plastic world.” In 1979, Pang’s father Stephen Pang purchased the theater in 1979 and operated it as as a Chinese themed cinema, showing martial arts movie and other cultural offerings, as well as renting it out to fine arts organizations, like the Pennsylvania Opera Theater, who likely presented the first ever operas at the venue originally known as an opera house. Nightlife impresario Rick Blatstein opened the venue as a rock club in 1986, and brothers David and Stephen Simons (the latter who is now a restauranteur partner in Royal Boucherie and Cantina Los Caballitos, among other Philly eateries) took it over in 1991.