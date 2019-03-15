Since the mid-1980s, the Trocadero Theatre gave stage to thousands of bands — from big-name stars like Pearl Jam and Kendrick Lamar, to unknown Philly groups. That’s not all: Skeletor karaoke, Monday movie nights, and Zombie Proms were part of the standard fare at one of Philly’s most unique music venues. With news of the venue’s shuttering its doors, concertgoers from across the region have started to share their favorite memories — the best show they’ve ever seen, meeting a spouse over drinks at the Balcony Bar, dancing the night away at parties of all kinds.