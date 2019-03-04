Temple University alumnus Tamron Hall will join the ranks of daytime TV with a new syndicated Disney-ABC talk show this fall.
The show, titled Tamron Hall, will premiere Sept. 9 at Disney-ABC-affiliated stations representing about 85 percent of the country, according to a release.
“Tamron will bring her abundant wit, style, intelligence and warmth to her show,” executive producer Bill Geddie said of Hall. “She has the unparalleled breadth of experience to talk and listen to all sides and bring folks together.”
Hall’s new show comes following her Feb. 2017 departure from NBC and MSNBC, where she previously hosted an hour of the Today show, and anchored MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall. At the time, NBC replaced Hall’s portion of the Today show with the ill-fated Megyn Kelly Today.
Many criticized NBC for the move, which some perceived as racist because the change occurred during Black History Month. Kelly’s program, meanwhile, was later canceled after the host defended blackface Halloween costumes in an on-air segment.
Hall previously announced she was working on the show with Disney-ABC last summer, saying via a statement that the program would be “unconventional, fun, intimate and sometimes even raw.”
“My new partners appreciate and respect the relationship I’ve built with my audience and know that if we create television worth watching, they’ll join us for the ride. I’m so grateful and excited for this next chapter. The landing makes the leap of faith worth it.”
In addition to her television work, Hall also serves on the board of trustees at Temple University, from which she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism in 1992. Hall was appointed to the school’s board in 2015 as a replacement for now-convicted sex offender and former comedian Bill Cosby.