StoryCorps, the nonprofit organization that collects the stories of everyday Americans, is recording interviews in Philadelphia from May 28 to June 26 through their mobile recording booth. The booth is parked at 30th Street Station.
During a recording session, you and a partner of your choosing record a meaningful conversation about your lives and how you want to be remembered by future generations. At the end of the session, you keep a copy of the interview and a digital file is sent to the Library of Congress. WHYY will also air some interviews and create programming around the project. StoryCorps also shares some interviews through NPR broadcasts and animated shorts.
The organization has gathered the stories of more than 350,000 people since it was founded in 2003, making it the largest collection of human voices that exists today.
In order to reserve interview spots starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, the public can call StoryCorps’ 24-hour toll-free reservation line 1-800-850-4406. You can also reserve a spot online at WHYY.org/storycorpsPHL.