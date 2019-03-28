Jay Farrar is not happy with the state of our country. Union, the ninth Son Volt album, contains titles such as “Truth to Power Blues,” “Lady Liberty,” and “Broadsides,” and it was recorded in part at the Woody Guthrie Center in Oklahoma and the Mother Jones Museum in Illinois. Although the songs include character portraits (of laborers, immigrants, and whistle-blowers) and attacks on corrupt values, many of them are calls to action. “Take a stand now, protest and holler / Desecration of the land for the almighty dollar,” Farrar sings in “The 99” (as the percent that forever waits in the “trickle-down world”). “There must be hope in this hell / And we fiddle while Rome burns,” he sings in “While Rome Burns.”