First theorized by ex-detectives Sgt. Kevin Gannon and Det. Anthony Duarte in 2008, the Smiley Face Killers, which may operate as a network of killers throughout the country, reportedly target college-aged white males as its victims, who are found drowned weeks after they disappear. Other alleged elements of the gang’s slayings include stealing only the victim’s cell phone, and leaving graffiti at the scene of the crime. Gannon and Duarte claim that the group could be responsible for upwards of 40 similar deaths across 11 states in 10 years, according to a Daily News report, but the theory has been discounted by several police departments, as well as the FBI.