Slayer’s final tour has been steamrolling the globe for over a year now, with no end in sight. While their 80-minute set at the BB&T Pavilion on Friday may well be local audiences’ last chance to see the metal icons, the band likely won’t growl their last until sometime in 2020, just shy of their 40th anniversary. Still, Araya appears to be keenly aware of the unique relationship he shares with Slayer’s rabid fanbase, and is seizing the opportunity to soak in their aggressive adoration while it lasts.