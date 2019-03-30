Levi said he and Shazam! director David Sandberg were thinking not only of Big but of movies like it in terms of spirit. Levi believes he got the part when he met with Sandberg and found they were on exactly the same page about the tone they envisioned for Shazam! — funny, with just a bit of darkness around the edges. It’s something of a shift for DC, which is known for darker takes on superhero fare, like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But Shazam! is aimed almost squarely at children. DC has surely seen Marvel — not to mention its own lighter fare, like Aquaman and Wonder Woman — make billions of dollars on movies that are more family-friendly.